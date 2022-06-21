ST. LOUIS – Avery Lauren is in the house today to talk about Pride St. Louis and being chosen at Pride Royalty. Royals play a huge part in making PrideFest happen each year. Avery is just one of many who work to make a difference in the community through fundraising and volunteering alongside Pride STL. Today Avery stopped by to talk about this year’s event and Chelsea got a crown!

PrideSTL presents PrideFest 2022

PrideStl.org

June 25th and 26th in Downtown St. Louis on Tucker Blvd.

Between Market and Olive Street