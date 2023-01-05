StT. LOUIS – When you say yes to a Boulevard Bride wedding gown, a bell will ring.

The selection is so vast and exquisite, you are sure to find that special dress. The staff loves and cares for all clients, and they get to work right away to show ideas and styles that reflect your personality.

You get to see, feel, and try on as many gowns you want. Don’t forget, you can find dresses for the moms and tuxes for the groom and groomsmen. Boulevard Bride is truly a one-stop shop for the entire party.

BoulevardBride.com

21 Meadows Circle Dr.

Suite 304 in Lake St. Louis