ST. LOUIS – Did you just get engaged?

Celebrating Life Cakes joined Studio STL to share some of the wedding cake trends, including a green and white cake with gold leaf. This award-winning bakery in Town & Country has been celebrating life’s biggest moments with customized design ideas for each order.

Give them a call at 636-458-7727 or better yet, visit this gorgeous bakery.

Celebrating Life Cakes

13877 Manchester Road

Town & Country, MO