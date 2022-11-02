ST. LOUIS – Come meet the bride at St. Louis’ Fall Wedding Expo.

Meet face to face with the area’s top wedding vendors and start making those plans and securing dates for your big day. It’s a one-day event with free educational seminars.

Attend the Wedding Planning 101, or learn how to buy a wedding dress or see how to have an elegant wedding on a tight budget. Whatever the question, you can find the answer at the expo.

Bride St. Louis Fall Wedding Expo

Sunday, November 6th from 11:30am to 3:30pm

Chesterfield Mall – use Cheesecake Factory Entrance

BrideStLouis.com