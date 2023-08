ST. LOUIS – Sign up now for the ‘WEPOWER’ event happening this weekend.

It kicks off Friday night at The Missouri Botanical Gardens and continues Saturday and Sunday at Hyde Park. WEPOWER encourages the region to be a better and safer place for Black and Latinx families to live, work, and play.

Over this weekend, attendees will get free financial guidance and learn how to build wealth within their families and the community. Then Sunday is all about self-care!

Wepowerstl.org/wknd23/