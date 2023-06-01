ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The West St. Louis County Chamber of Commerce has a huge event happening. They’ve organized the West County Senior Lifestyle Expo.

It puts more than 100 businesses in contact with those who are in the older adult population or for those who are taking care of aging loved ones. There are so many helpful businesses and resources, and now they are all under one roof.

Plus, there is a 600-page magazine to take home listing all the businesses and items that you will find invaluable! WestCountyChamber.com

West County Senior Lifestyle Expo

June 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Greensfelder Recreation Complex

550 Weidman Road in Manchester, MO