ST. LOUIS – WGU Missouri is all about making higher education very accessible to all people.

Wednesday, they focused on active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their dependent family members. To honor all three groups, WGU Missouri has scholarships available. With their online, flexible, and vast array of degrees, getting a degree is within reach and less expensive.

WGU Missouri was just recently ranked among the nation’s most military-friendly university for 12 years in a row.

Studio STL viewers who apply Wednesday can do so for free. Use the code: NOWFREE at Missouri.WGU.Edu and for military and veterans’ visit WGU.Edu/Military.