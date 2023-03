ST. LOUIS – The cost of eggs is ruffling a lot of feathers, and that has people turning to raising chickens in their backyards.

To help people plan and become successful in raising chickens, there is a group call City Yolks. They help with expectations so that you don’t go around clucking about how hard it is to raise hens.

Learn what kinds of breeds you may want to have, how to build a coop corner and to care for your chicks.

Facebook: Manna Pro City Yolks

Instagram: CityYolks

Youtube: YolkTubeByCityYolks