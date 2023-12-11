ST. LOUIS – The founder and owner of BritteneyTheCoach.com, clarifies about personal branding.

Britteney Odofile coaches top-level executives on skills, knowledge, and strategy. On Monday, she encouraged us to use social media like Instagram and LinkedIn to make contacts instead of just using business cards.

She also says to get out of your comfort zone and speak with everyone at a business function or holiday gathering – you may make the next contact you need!

Find Britteney Ofodile at BrittanyTheCoach.com

Instagram: britteney_coach