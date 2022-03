ST. LOUIS – Why Shea Butter is Beneficial For Our Skin with By These Hands Designs By These Hands Designs owners Jeremy and Carmelita Watson join us to make shea butter that’s green, just in time for St. Patty’s Day!

The scents used all have beneficial properties that make our butter not only smell delicious, but work to provide you with healthier skin over time.

By These Hands Designs are out of Belleville, IL. Check out more about them and their products on Etsy.