Winslow’s Table is a one-stop-shop for food, drinks, and gifts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Winslow’s Table is the ultimate comfy spot to hang out and get stick-to your ribs to comfort food. It was started by Tara and Michael Gallina as a farm-fresh spot in November of 2019.

Michael is an award-winning chef and his wife Tara is a business expert. Tara and Executive Chef, Alec Schingel stopped by with gift baskets and their famous shakshuka, blueberry pancakes, and pastries.

Let them handle your gifting this year, they put together a winning combo of gifts and they have a gift-wrapping station along with unique stocking stuffers. The holidays are done and done!

Winslow’s Table

7212 Delmar Blvd in University City

Winslowstable.com