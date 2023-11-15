ST. LOUIS – The 8th Annual Winterfest kicks off this Saturday, November 18, at Kiener Plaza.

The day starts with a 5K and fun run, followed by the opening ceremony for the ‘Festival of Lights’ from noon to 8:00 p.m.

From November 18 to December 31, everyone can enjoy all the fun happenings of Winterfest. There’s ice skating, s’mores stations, and an igloo village. Plus, be sure to try out the libations from Pour Decision and all the fantastic food trucks on hand!

Plan your visit at Archpark.org/winterfest