WintrMarkt Returns to City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS – It’s nice and warm and full of wonderful things. We’re talking about the WintrMarkt at the City Foundry on Forest Park Avenue. Bianca Fitzpatrick stopped by to give us a sneak peek at just some of the items people can find at this year’s shopping event. The market is each Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting November 27 and ending December 19. What’s nice is you can buy local, get unique gifts and not worry about if they’ll arrive in the mail on time. Plus, there’s a wrapping station. Let’s say that’s a wrap on this year’s gifting.
thewomenscreative.com/wintrmarkt