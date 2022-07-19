ST. LOUIS – The Women’s Creative is having another Procure Market featuring more than 25 women-owned businesses.

It will be at the City Foundry STL on July 31 from Noon to 4 p.m. Women’s Creative also wants more women to join their network of support. They are looking for women business owners. Next month, they are launching peer groups so that women can help each other. These small groups will be places for tips, advice, encouragement, and connection. There’s something magical when you help others, you get helped as well. Now that’s the power of women.

Procure Market

City Foundry STL

Sunday, July 31st from Noon to 4 p.m.

ShopProcure.com

TheWomensCreative.com