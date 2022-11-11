ST. LOUIS — Tammy Robinson is a former educator, but she’s still making lesson plans—for herself.

She’s the entrepreneur and owner of Synergy Shoptique located on the second floor near Macy’s in the West County Shopping Center.

Tammy has a passion for fashion, so she built a small accessory and purse shop in 2012. Now her shop is a retail store carrying quality brands and private labels.

She’s also an authorized seller for the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, of which she is a proud member.

synergyshoptique.online

Synergy Shoptique

80 West County Center Des Peres, MO 63131