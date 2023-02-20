ST. LOUIS – What is a notary? It’s a person commissioned by the Secretary of State to witness signatures on documents and verify the identity of the signers.

They are held to high standards of integrity and to uphold the law. We have the best notary right here in St. Louis, she is Janessa West. Janessa came up with a brilliant idea to start her own business, Mobile Notary, St. Louis.

Now she’s helping people all across the state, she also trains and mentors others who want to be notaries. Listen to her fun and interesting story!

MobileNotaryStLouis.com