ST. LOUIS — Mention you saw Xist Fitness on Studio STL and you can take your pick of the deals. Choose from one week free or 30 days for just $30. Either way you will win the fitness game. Xist Fitness has everything you will need to get in shape. xistfitness.com

XIST Concord

151 Concord Plaza in Sappington, MO

314-729-9478

XIST Arnold

3823 Vogel Road in Arnold

636-296-9478