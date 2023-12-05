ST. LOUIS – Hit your targeted goals next year, but first, let’s get started on those core values.

Life and business coach Meg Smidt is an expert at walking clients through the maze and sometimes mess of their work and home lives. On Tuesday, we are talking about why it’s fundamental to get those core values thought about, written down, and focused on for next year.

Download Meg’s free workbook, then follow up with a virtual workshop! It’s this Saturday, December 9, at 10:00 a.m.

Get the free workbook at yourcoachmeg.com/blog/crafting-a-clear-vision-for-the-new-year

Next, take the workshop at: yourcoachmeg.com/events/2023/12/09/new-year-new-vision-virtual

YourCoachMeg.com