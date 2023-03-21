ST. LOUIS – Is your comfort zone the friend zone with you?

Sometimes comfort zones do not serve us anymore, we need to move out and try new things. Maybe it’s changing a job or a group of friends.

That can leave us a bit rattled, but it does not have to get us into a trauma zone. Your Coach, Meg, had a wonderful free worksheet that really gets people to think differently. She also spoke about imposter syndrome and how confident, successful people fall into it sometimes.

Find out more about Your Coach Meg at YourCoachMeg.com

Get the worksheet: yourcoachmeg.com/blog