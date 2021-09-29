Keeping it Local: Dogs For Our Brave

ST. LOUIS – Dogs For Our Brave, Inc. rescues dogs from animal shelters and abandoned situations when possible and trains them for the needs of their new veteran companion.

No veteran is ever charged for their service animal for the entire life of their service dog. Each dog will be trained to do the normal commands (sit, lay, come, stay), assistance commands, Canine Good Citizen (CGC) skills, and Assistance Dog International (ADI) commands. Some of these skills include opening the fridge to grab water, turn lights on and off, and retrieve items. All of our dogs also learn psychiatric skills to assist their veteran with PTSD episodes and nightmare interruption. Other commands will be taught that are tailored to each veteran’s needs. You can learn more at

Dogs for Our Brave is currently hosting a Paw Campaign with the Syberg’s Family of Restaurants, including Helen Fitzgerald’s, Twisted Tree Steakhouse, and Twisted Tavern through Oct. 4. It all culminates in the “Sip and Savor” event on Oct. 17 at Twisted Tree Steakhouse. To learn more or get tickets, click here.