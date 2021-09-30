Keeping It Local: What you need to know about this year’s “Light the Night” event

ST. LOUIS – Light the Night is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s nationwide evening walk to celebrate and commemorate lives touched by blood cancers. It’s a family-friendly fundraising campaign that brings together families and communities to honor blood cancer survivors and remember those who lost their battle.

During the one-mile evening walk through Forest Park, participants carry illuminated lanterns white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost to a blood cancer. Together we can bring light to the darkness of cancer.

This year, LLS is honored to welcome 2021 Light the Night Walk Chairs Rebecca and John Sheehan (CBRE) as hosts of the walk in Forest Park. Funds raised from Light the Night St. Louis support local mission activities, including patient and professional education events and financial and emotional support for those impacted by blood cancer.

This year’s Light the Night Honored Hero is Eleanor. Eleanor is two years old and has recently completed her final treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is doing well and happy to be back home with Mom, Dad, and her older brother and sister. Eleanor serves as an inspiration for all those fundraisings for blood cancer patients.

In the fiscal year 2021, the St. Louis Chapter was able to help ease the financial burden of cancer treatment of patients in Missouri and Southern Illinois by providing $5,183,900 in co-pay assistance, patient aid, urgent need and travel assistance, and investing $ 4,533,000 in research to find cures. You can learn more online.