ST. LOUIS – Vetta Sports says it’s never too early to get in shape or introduce the little ones to a healthy exercise program.

Vetta has two soccer programs. The Kickaroos is for those 18 mos to 6 years old. The Instructional Soccer League is for Pre K to high school.

Vetta has locations all over the metro area and also offer programs for adults as well. Be sure to check out pickleball, tennis, summer programs, and more!

VettaSports.com