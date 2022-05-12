There are a few things to keep in mind when hiking, biking or walking on the Great Rivers Greenway. We went over a few of those things today with Anne Milford. She suggests if you are biking, to slow down and gently announce your presence to those walking or running on the trails. For those going slower, it’s important to be able to hear anyone approaching, so maybe not put the iPods in both ears! Also, if you have a dog, make sure you pick up after them and take that trash with you if there are not trash cans. Just a few suggestions to make sure everyone enjoys the outdoors safely!

