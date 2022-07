ST. LOUIS – Not everything in the movies is make-believe.

There is an effective blocking technique much like what Mr. Miyagi teaches Daniel San in The Karate Kid. See how it’s used by the seventh-degree black belt, Ali Moseia. He and his students taught Chelsea the art of wax on, wax off.

Don’t miss the Back 2 School Defense Class this Sunday, July 17th at 2 p.m. It’s $12 and you can register at iKarateclub.com.