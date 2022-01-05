Heart races, palms sweat, and your brain can’t seem to focus. For some, making big decisions or even small ones brings on anxiety or we just freeze. Life coach Althea Burke showed us how to first slow things down. She then taught a mental exercise that allows us to tap in to the calm, inner voice that is rational.
Learn a brain hack that allows you to tap into your intuition when making decisions
