Learn a brain hack that allows you to tap into your intuition when making decisions

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Francois County community will have an opportunity to design a new county seal after the current one received criticism on social media. A Reddit user recently posted an image of the county seal, which sparked hundreds of comments, mostly negative ones.

At Tuesday's county commission meeting, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher agreed that the county needs a new seal, stating that he had little time in 2018 when creating the current one.