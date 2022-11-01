ST. LOUIS – Founder of the Center of Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, brought in a special guest with her Tuesday.
It’s Dr. Jim Loomis, the medical director of the Center for Plant-Based Living. Both spoke about how diet can play a critical role in reversing pre-diabetes and type II. Then, starting Wednesday, you won’t want to miss the Blood Sugar Revolution Summit. It’s from November 2 through the 9. It’s free, and you will hear from the nation’s top experts on blood sugar health.
Register for the free Blood Sugar Revolution Summit
131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood, MO 63122