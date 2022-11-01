ST. LOUIS – Founder of the Center of Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, brought in a special guest with her Tuesday.

It’s Dr. Jim Loomis, the medical director of the Center for Plant-Based Living. Both spoke about how diet can play a critical role in reversing pre-diabetes and type II. Then, starting Wednesday, you won’t want to miss the Blood Sugar Revolution Summit. It’s from November 2 through the 9. It’s free, and you will hear from the nation’s top experts on blood sugar health.

Register for the free Blood Sugar Revolution Summit

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood, MO 63122

314-394-2063

Cpbl-stl.com