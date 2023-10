ST. LOUIS – Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a hormonal imbalance that is very common all around the world.

Symptoms can include irregular or no periods, acne, excess hair growth on the face, weight gain, and carb cravings and binges. On Monday, we heard from a holistic physician, Dr. Kristan Wilson, on what she uses to ease those symptoms in Cheryl’s Herbs.

