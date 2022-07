ST. LOUIS – Bring your A-game to the links this summer.

How do the top golfers develop a swing that is consistent and effective? Sure, they practice for hours, but they also spend some time developing their core. Let PALM Health come up with a workout plan just for golfers. It’s all mobility in the hips, spine, and shoulders along with core stability.

PALM Health

9160 Clayton Road

Ladue, MO 63124

PALMHealth.com