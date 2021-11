ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mortgage and rent payments have surged nationwide over the past year. Redfin, a tech-real estate firm, reports that rents are up 13 percent and mortgages are up 17 percent.

There is one outlier among major American cities bucking this trend. Rents fell 4 percent in St. Louis, and it was the only metro to see a decrease in rent in October compared to a year earlier.