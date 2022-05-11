The five local locations of Mission Taco Joint are getting creative with their taco offerings. Each restaurant is coming up with their own special taco and offering it to the public to try. You can get a punch card and go to all the locations and vote on which taco was tops for you! It’s just a fun competition that gets everyone out, and lets the restaurants express their creativity. Keep calm and taco on!



