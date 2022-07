The owners started Blazed Candles in 2019, running the business from their home, even their mom got in on the candle-making action and helped out. Now they have a gift shop in St. Peters. Their candles are safe to burn – no phthalates, lead, or zinc; and they are small-batched made with love!

Blazed Candles

4101 Mexico Rd Suite L

Saint Peters, MO 63376

636-244-1930