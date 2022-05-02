Do you know what bulgogi is? We had to look it up because it’s on the menu at Seoul Taco! It means fire meat, and you can try Seoul Taco’s signature dish – bulgogi steak tacos. Plus there’s a special Cinco de Mayo margarita and we got a sneak drink of it – yum! Seoul Taco is just one of many restaurants taking part in the University City’s first ever restaurant week called Loop-a-licious. It’s happening today through May 7. Grab some grub and do some shopping!

