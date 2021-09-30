Lunch with Chelsea: A look at KNEAD Bakehouse + provisions fall menu and sourdough creations

ST. LOUIS – Kirsten Brown is the co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of Knead Bakehouse + Provisions. She is the face of the bakehouse and most likely is the one greeting you! Bread is at the very heart of KNEAD, where their original Sourdough starter is the foundation for everything they make.

From shortbread sugar cookies and cinnamon rolls, savory kolaches to pop-tarts and sandwiches served on their signature Rustic and Brioche loaves. Join KNEAD for breakfast (served all day) or lunch, or stop by to scoop up indulgences from their bakery.

With a hint of nostalgia and an air of approachability, their bakehouse—and their bread—will make your day brighter. You can order online or inside, pickup curbside or inside, enjoy their outdoor tables, or eat on the go!