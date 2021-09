ST. LOUIS - Taco Bell is starting a nationwide program with TerraCycle to recycle used sauce packets. The packets are made from single-use flexible film materials, that result in 8.2 billion used packets being placed in a landfill.

"As simple as it sounds, it's important to remember to first reduce our consumption habits, then reuse products wherever possible, and then recycle," says Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell's Director of Global Nutrition & Sustainability.