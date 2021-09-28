Lunch With Chelsea: Taco Circus debuting new breakfast tacos

ST. LOUIS – When Christian Ethridge first opened Taco Circus in St. Louis, his goal was to bring the Austin-style Tex-Mex experience to St. Louis in a way that’s familiar but surprises you every visit.

Etheridge is bridging the gap between flashy and tasty, offering classic, guilty pleasures done with high-end ingredients.” And, on the show, Ethridge debuted his new breakfast taco menu additions for the first time. They will be available at his South St. Louis restaurant, this weekend. Learn more or make a reservation at https://www.tacocircus.com/