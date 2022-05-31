ST. LOUIS — How does watermelon feta salad sound, or marinated tempeh skewers with mango salsa? Ahh yes, please! STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, showed us how to incorporate her version of vegan feta cheese. It’s a staple for summer dishes like salads, grilled vegetables, and wraps! Her easy recipe is healthy, you get more calcium from the tofu and wait until you hear what miso does for the gut health! Caryn is the owner and founder of the Center for Planted-based Living. She is having an in-person class featuring summer recipes including vegan feta cheese. It’s Saturday, June 4th from Noon to 2pm. Also, think about becoming a Center for Plant-based Living – here are all the links!

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-STL.com

Cpbl-stl.com/classes-and-programs/summertime-sweet-savory-in-shop