ST. LOUIS--With our region in the middle of a major winter weather event that could dump more than a foot of precipitation by Friday, expect to see delays in the collection of trash and recycling.

According to the city of Chesterfield, Republic Services first delayed, then canceled its routes for Wednesday, with a decision still to come on service for Thursday. The company was telling residential customers in neighboring Ellisville that there would be no collection Wednesday, with the next scheduled pickup coming Wednesday, February 9.