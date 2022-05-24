Let’s face it, when we think of “comfort” shoes we think of monotone, boring shoes with big white stitching, and clunky heels; they just look dorky. Local shoe designer Mark Jenkins knows how to get comfort in a shoe that is stylish. His designs are for women who are busy and may have 10 to 14-hour workdays. He stopped by our studios with his latest designs and guess what? The Chesterfield showroom will be opening on the weekends starting this Saturday, May 28 and there will be a sale on the website, Zulily.

Mark Jenkins Footwear

Showroom: 680 Crown Industrial Court

Suite K, Chesterfield, MO 63005

