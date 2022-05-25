UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Friday-eve never looked so productive because you can get a jump start at Winslow’s Table with some fresh market finds.

Every Thursday from 4-7 pm., there will be fresh produce along with a complimentary wine tasting at Winslow’s “The Cellar.” Veggies, fruit and wine – now that’s a great time.

If you don’t want to cook, you can always stay and eat or grab something to go. You can’t go wrong with a smash burger!

Winslow’s Table

Thursday Market (4-7 p.m.)

7213 Delmar Blvd. in University City

Winslowstable.com