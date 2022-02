SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Several Illinois Republican lawmakers announced that they would defy the state's indoor mask mandate because it expires at the end of the month. They would be meeting on the House floor without their masks. Security guards showed up today to escort the maskless lawmakers out.

This is the third day that a small handful of House Republicans refused to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber. Most of this week’s action in the legislature has taken place at the committee level, so the stunts have so far gone on with little evidence of blowback or consequence.