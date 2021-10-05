Maverick City is bringing a new genre of music to the masses

SHILOH, Ill. - The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged a 55-year-old Shiloh man Monday for an armed home invasion over the weekend that resulted in a family member being shot.

According to Captain Jesse Phillips, a spokesman for the Shiloh Police Department, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the first block of Yorkshire Lane. Officers were called to a home amid reports that a woman had been shot. After arriving at the scene, officers took a suspect into custody near the intersection of Anderson and Antiquity lanes.