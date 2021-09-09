May’s Place has fashion forward vintage for sustainable style

ST. LOUIS – Former retail industry pro Katie May and tattooer Andy May’s combined love for sourcing all things vintage, along with Andy’s family history as antique auctioneers, inspired the couple to open a shop for their peers

While vintage is their first love, they wanted to give a fresh face to slow fashion and extend their commitment to sustainability into everything that we do.

That’s why you’ll see them partner with fellow sustainable brands for collaborations and pop-ups, offer repurposing and recycling options for their packaging, set up donation events several times a year to local charities, and share tips.

