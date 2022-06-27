ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Face and Body South-Fuzion has a fully trained, experienced, and supervised nursing staff for injectable consultations and injections. You can get Botox, fillers, and Hyper Dilute Radiesse knowing you will reach the goal you have for skincare.

Face and Body has a fantastic special. Clients can use their bankable injectable dollars with our Club Med monthly membership. This allows you to use your $149 monthly payment towards your injectables and you receive 10% off your Botox and fillers as well as any of our products in the spa. Mondays never looked so good on you!

FaceAndBodySpa.com