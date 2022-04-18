Pamper him with paraffin waxing, a massage, a cut and style topped off by a great shave. Today we had the Iconic Male stop by to give Tim Ezell a little luxury since he’s hosting Studio STL for a few days. It’s a tough job so we wanted to start Tim’s Monday on the right pampered foot! Iconic Male has two locations in Ballwin and Creve Coeur.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction