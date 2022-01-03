Merry and bright continues with workout wear that keeps us motivated

MASCOUTAH, Ill. - Every spring the daffodils bloom along a half-mile stretch of Illinois Route 4 near Mascoutah. The half-mile-long flower patch is no accident. They were planted by 95-year-old Joseph Cunningham over the last 35-years. The Illinois Department of Transportation says that he shows no signs of slowing down.

Cunningham wrote a letter to the department to ask when the area would be mowed. He wants to meet the workers and help them with his battery-powered edge trimmer. He is excited to showcase his flower patch this spring.