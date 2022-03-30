ST. LOUIS – Miriam School & Learning Center provides outreach services to partner schools and districts throughout the St. Louis region, as well as private services for students who choose to stay in their current school.

Miriam offers a variable tuition program and works with families to determine a realistic tuition amount for each student. Not every child is built to sit for hours inside a classroom and be taught in a way that may not work for them.

At the Miriam School and Learning Center, children can see what kind of learners they are, and to fall in love with school. They get small class sizes, personalized curriculum, special educators, and a welcoming environment.