Nothing like warm bread dipped in herbs and olive oil! Yum! St. Louis Magazine’s dining editor George Mahe brought the bread this afternoon. The April issue of St. Louis Magazine has a 12-page section titled, “ Fresh & Local.” It gives us in the inside scoop to find the best bread, meat, seafood, pasta, cheese, spices – the list goes on! George focused on bread this afternoon and showed the offerings from Knead Bakehouse, Saint Louis Filipino Bread, The Foundry Bakery, and Mr. Meowski’s Sourdough.

