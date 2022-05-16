Are you a corner piece or middle of the pan kind of gooey butter cake eater? Regardless, St. Louis Magazine editor George Mahe gave his picks for places that serve the St. Louis tradition that you may now know about. His five picks: The Cup, Twisted Tree Steakhouse, Kaldi’s, Sugarfire Pie, Daily Bread Bakery & Café, Dierbergs, and Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery. He also gave out Clementine’s Gooey Butter Cake lip balm. Plus George and Chelsea tasted the gooey butter cupcake made by Erica Miller at the Chocolate Rooster.



