ST. LOUIS – Amy Gamlin, the owner of Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites in Webster Groves, stopped by with the best tasting cake pops for Mother’s Day and graduations. She really is a creative force behind her successful business. Plus, she’s moved to a new location that allows her to continue to expand and of course bake bigger batches of our favorite treats! The old location will be used for her cake pop classes she is starting. Now that’s a post-graduate course we would all love to take!

Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites

7967 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, MO 63119

314-954-3157