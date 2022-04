Lighting, some candles, and maybe an essential oil diffuser. West County Center Stylist Sean Phillips stopped by with some Dove Love for us to create a more positive mood. A few small items can make a difference to how we think and feel. Plus, if you get up early on Earth Day and head over to LUSH, you could get a $20 dollar gift card. Now that’s some positivity we can use!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction